From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in New Hampshire. © JOSEPH PREZIOSO / afp

The Republicans in the USA are accusing the Democrats of electoral fraud in the 2020 US election. Support for the Trump thesis comes from Russia.

Moscow – The next presidential election in the USA is scheduled for 2024, but Republicans are still angry about the former president's defeat Donald Trump against the incumbent head of state Joe Biden in the last election in 2020. Well, according to Trump's supporters, it is not a defeat anyway. They see an unfair victory for Biden with voter fraud. It appears that this Republican theory is being actively promoted in Russia, now even in school textbooks.

Textbook from Russia supports Trump and accuses Democrats in the USA of “rigged” election victory

According to US Magazine Newsweek The corresponding textbook, pictures of which are circulating on social networks, is used in the eleventh grade. It says Trump lost the 2020 election because of “blatant voter fraud by the Democratic Party,” according to British correspondent Marc Bennetts Timesnewspaper reported. Konstantin Sonin, a Russia expert at Chicago University, removed any doubts about whether the book actually exists in this form.

The expert confirmed the authenticity of the textbook to the US magazine and showed a virtual copy of the entire book. After all, it was presented in a press conference at the beginning of the year. The authors of the textbook and Sergei Kravstov, the Russian Minister of Education, also took part.

Russian textbook attacks Biden: “Economic interests in Ukraine”

In another excerpt from the book, which Bennetts published on the X platform (formerly Twitter), Biden is again attacked with common Republican arguments. It is said that Biden's entire political career has been accompanied by “corruption scandals” and that he and his family have “economic interests” in Ukraine. But at the same time, it is no secret that the Biden family, and especially the president's son, Hunter Biden, had to face unpleasant questions about bribery allegations in connection with Ukraine.

Behind Russia's support for Trump is the calculation to gain advantages for its own foreign policy goals, especially in the Ukraine war. Although the USA is Ukraine's main supporter, Republicans in Congress are currently blocking an important aid package that would support the Ukrainian army in the difficult winter phase of the Ukraine war. A Republican president – in this case Trump – could significantly reduce aid to Ukraine and thus indirectly give Russia an advantage. In any case, Trump is known for his position of wanting to free the USA from “endless wars” abroad. In the Russian state TV has already characterized him as a “destroyer of the USA”. and showered with praise several times. (bb)