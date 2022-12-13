Elon Musk said last Sunday, 11, that Twitter will increase the character limit in each publication to 4,000. The confirmation came in response to a question from a user on the social network.

“Elon, is it true that Twitter is configured to increase characters from 280 to 4000?” asked the internet user. “Yes,” replied Musk, without giving further details of when the novelty could be released.

Known for being a social network of short posts, Twitter currently allows posts with up to 280 characters. The current limit was set in 2017 – before, it was just 140 characters.

If the change confirmed by Musk is actually implemented, Twitter posts could become almost 15 times larger, eliminating the need for the famous threads.