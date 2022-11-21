Senator allied with Lula says that Marcelo Castro is finalizing the text to allow the PT to breach the spending ceiling

the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), ally of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), said on Monday (21.Nov.2022) that the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) to allow the new government to breach the spending ceiling will be ready no later than 3rd (22.Nov).

The PEC needs to be approved by Congress in 2022 so that Lula can fulfill campaign promises, such as keeping the Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600. If the PT group succeeds, it will be the 2nd fastest procedure since 1988.

The proposed license to spend outside the cap should be R$ 198 billion a year. Lula’s group wants the validity of the alteration to be at least 4 years. There is discussion both about the amount and the term. There may be changes during the processing.

The wording is in charge of the senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), rapporteur for the 2023 Budget. Once the text is completed, there will be a meeting between Senate bench leaders and the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Randolfe spoke about the PEC when he arrived at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), where the government transition team works.

“What we need in a transitional PEC is to have the fiscal margin to handle, for example, a basic and elementary need of Brazilians, which is a social income distribution program”he said.

“Having the preparation of this final text, President Pacheco intends, as soon as possible, to have a meeting with party leaders of the Senate”, declared Randolph. According to him, the proposal is ready “tomorrow at the latest”🇧🇷

Before being analyzed by the plenary of the Senate, the PEC will need the scrutiny of the CCJ (Commission of Constitution and Justice) of the House. The chairman of the board, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), is not an ally of Lula.

O Power360 questioned whether Randolfe believes in Alcolumbre’s drive to put the proposal to a vote quickly.

“I believe in the understanding of all parliamentarians with the nation’s pressing need that people are starving”he replied. “That’s what I call for”he declared.

The senator also declared the senator’s initiative Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), which presented a proposal for a PEC with R$ 70 billion outside the ceiling.

Randolfe praised Vieira’s move, but made a reservation: “Our accounts carry a higher margin than that”🇧🇷

He declared that counterparts for the increase in expenses should come later.

“The counterpart can come in the text of the PEC or it can come in the medium term with proposals for fiscal adjustment, fiscal proposals, in the course of the government”said.