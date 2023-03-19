Government makes adjustments to its proposal to hold platforms accountable and may submit it to the Chamber in the coming days

The government has entered the final stretch of discussion of its proposal to inhibit the proliferation of extremist content on the internet.

Suggestions must be ready to be sent to the deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), rapporteur for the fake news bill in the Chamber, next week. The actual dispatch may take longer depending on the political situation.

The axis of the government’s proposal should be a greater demand for content moderation by platforms. In the words of the secretary of Digital Policies of the Planalto, João Brant, “will be measures that strengthen the protection of rights and inhibit illegal content”.

In addition to the Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, where Brant works, other ministries also participate in the discussions, such as Justice, Human Rights, Culture, the Attorney General’s Office and the Civil House, which coordinates the debate.

Who bridges the gap with the Chamber is the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT).

The discussion in the federal government began after the January 8 extremist attacks on the headquarters of the Planalto, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

At the end of that month, the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino (PSB), took to the Planalto Palace a series of suggestions to be analyzed by the top government.

Included in the package was a provisional measure that would oblige social networks to remove content considered to be illegal.. “[A medida] creates obligations for platforms with regard to crimes”Dino said at the time.

Provisional measures have the force of law as of their edition by the federal government for up to 120 days. They only continue to be valid later if they are approved by Congress within that period.

The idea of ​​editing a provisional measure, however, was abandoned. The format displeased the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Planalto agreed to send suggestions to be discussed in the fake news PL. In practice, it gave more power to the Legislature over the measure.

The initial package prepared by Flávio Dino had 3 other measures:

Constitutional amendment – to create the National Guard;

– to create the National Guard; bill – to increase penalties for crimes against the democratic State of Law, in addition to typifying new crimes, such as the attempt against the life of the presidents of the Powers;

– to increase penalties for crimes against the democratic State of Law, in addition to typifying new crimes, such as the attempt against the life of the presidents of the Powers; bill – to enable the loss of assets of individuals and legal entities that participate in acts with agendas considered undemocratic.

Of these 3, the politically most difficult proposal, in the opinion of the Ministry of Justice, is the creation of the National Guard.

Amendments to the Constitution need at least 3/5 votes in both the House and Senate to pass. They are the most difficult type to pass in the Legislature.

In addition, the proposal in practice removes power from a governor, as it creates a security force in the Federal District that is not subordinated to the local representative. This tends to be a complex discussion between congressmen.

The two proposals considered less difficult, however, have not left the Planalto until now.

