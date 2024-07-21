Below is the text of the historic announcement of Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the US election race:

My fellow Americans,

Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a nation..

Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We have made historic investments in rebuilding our nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans.

We provided critical care to 1 million veterans exposed to toxic substances. We passed the first gun safety law in 30 years.

We appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. We passed the most significant climate legislation in world history. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today..

I know none of this would have been possible without you, the American people. Together, we have overcome a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We have protected and preserved our democracy. And we have revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world..

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve you as your President. While my intention was to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to step back and focus solely on performing my duties as President for the remainder of my term..

I will speak to the nation later this week with more details about my decision..

Now, let me express my deep gratitude to all who worked so hard to see me re-elected.

I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an exceptional partner in all of this work. And let me express my deep appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me..

I believe today as I always have: that there is nothing America cannot do—when we do it together. We just have to remember that we are the United States of America..