Bart (22), Robert (24) and Tim (23) happily chug their solex over Texel, when the tour is promptly interrupted for a rest break. The night before, the friends from The Hague drank quite a few beers on the island. And now, a radiant Thursday morning, they feel the conviviality rumble strongly in their heads. “It’s a miracle we’re still here,” one puffs, wiping the beads of sweat from his face. “It was very hard, yes,” says the other. But, one thing is certain, tonight they will again be hanging out at the bar in De Koog. Because: vacation. “And where better to be than here?”