As a consequence of a lack of fluidity in state funds, the increasing rise in prices and low enrollment, Several school districts in North Texas are considering closing some schools and cut staff.

The proposal presented by officials of the Richardson Independent School District proposes the closure of elementary schools and the modification of some zones, according to reports DallasNews. According to his initiative, the district would eliminate about 130 jobs, among other reasons because it faces a budget deficit.

Those responsible for this initiative assure that The resources provided per student have not increased since 2019 and has remained at US$6,160 even though costs have risen, from fuel for buses to technology and other types of expenses. In addition, they pointed out that the state governor, Greg Abbott, decided to save on education and has conditioned the allocation of more resources to public schools.

The position in favor of closing schools in North Texas

Those who are in favor of changes that would imply the closure of various schools in Texas, They argue that the intention is to improve the academic performance of children, by allowing the best teachers to be hired with the necessary budget to do so.

We will seek to have the budget to hire the best teachers. Photo:123RF Share

Among the proposals is to merge, starting next school year, Greenwood Hills, Springridge, Spring Valley and Thurgood Marshall elementary schools with neighboring schools. The reason is that they have found that there are more than 9,000 places available in primary school and that, With this decision, operating expenses could be reduced by almost US$11,000,0000 annually.

They also shared that if the project were carried out, an internal job fair would be held with the intention of Help those who lose their jobs find a new position within the district.

However, it is important to say that A decision has not yet been made and consultations will continue. with both families and educational staff to carry out a final vote during this month and inform students, parents and employees about the possible changes.