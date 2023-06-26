A woman, who called an Uber to be taken to an El Paso casino near the Mexican border, shot the driver saying she believed she had been kidnapped and taken across the border. Struck by multiple bullets to the head, the man died in hospital after being kept alive for several days connected to a machine.

Phoebe Copas, 48, who was arrested soon after the June 16 shooting, has now been indicted for the murder of Daniel Pietra, and her bail has been set at $1.5 million. Questioned, LThe woman said during the drive she saw signs for Ciudad Juárez, the Mexican city, and feared that the man had taken her across the border. At this point she took the revolver out of her purse – which in Texas it is lawful to carry hidden and not on sight – and shot the driver repeatedly in the head. The car crashed into the highway barriers, and the woman she didn’t call the police right away, but first she took pictures of Piedra and sent them to her boyfriend and then she called for help.

Arriving at the scene, the officers found Copas’ boyfriend who was helping the woman, who was still holding the murder weapon, to get out of the car. Investigators have determined that stone



Not it had never deviated from the requested route and was not in the vicinity of any entry points into Mexico.