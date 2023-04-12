COTA without sheriffs

Is Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini will not race in the Grand Prix of the Americas of the MotoGP class expected over the weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The Honda rider has not recovered from the fracture of the first metacarpal of the thumb of his right hand sustained in the Portuguese Grand Prix during the collision that saw him guilty of the contact with Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira.

Twenty-four hours earlier Enea Bastianini had repaired the fracture of his right scapula following the unnatural fall forced by the error of judgment of Luca Marini, whose Ducati hit that of his compatriot. Like Marquez Bastianini, he will not be on track this weekend. a heavy absence for the house in Borgo Panigale since the ‘Beast’ was a resounding winner ahead of Alex Rins at COTA a year ago.

The smile found

“I gave it my all and I believed in it until today – Bastianini’s words on his official profile of Instagram in the Stories section – unfortunately the time was too short, I will not fly to Austin, but today I smiled again“. The absence of Bastianini and Marquez, already out of contention in Argentina, deprives the MotoGP starting grid of two great protagonists who were candidates for the conquest of the world title in this 2023 and who will irreparably lose further ground against their opponents.

Ducati lines up Michele Pirro

The Borgo Panigale manufacturer, like the Tech-3 team and Honda, communicated Bastianini’s replacement given that the regulation provides that the injured person’s saddle can be left without an owner for just one appointment. Ducati will give space to test rider Michele Pirro who will thus have the opportunity to test himself on the challenging Texan ups and downs on which he already boasts an eighth place obtained in 2016 in the MotoGP. In GasGas space for Jonas Folger alongside Augusto Fernandez in place of the injured Pol Espargarò, Honda HRC will field Stefan Bradl together with Joan Mir to replace Marc Marquez. For the eight-time world champion and Bastianini, the sights are now focused on the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez scheduled from 28 to 30 April.