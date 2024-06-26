According to the criteria of
In accordance with Fox NewsIn recent days, Dan Patrick, lieutenant governor of Texas, expressed that he seeks approval in this state a project in which the obligation to display and highlight the ten commandments in public schools would be implemented and universities.
Texas WOULD have been and SHOULD have been the first state in the nation to put the Ten Commandments back in our schools.
Previously and with Dan Patrick at the helm, Republican senators introduced a bill that would require schools to post signs reading “In God We Trust.” and another that asked to give students and employees time to pray and read the Bible, but it was stopped in the House of Representatives in 2023.
What are the ten commandments in religion, a concept that Texas seeks to show in schools?
According to JW Orgthe ten commandments are part of the laws that God gave to the ancient people of Israel. A set of fundamental ethical and religious principles in Judaism and Christianity. The ten commandments, according to the book of Exodus (Exodus 20:2-17) in the Bible:
- You will love God above all things.
- You will not swear the name of God in vain.
- You will sanctify the holidays.
- You will honor your father and mother.
- Thou shalt not kill.
- Thou shalt not commit impure acts.
- Thou shalt not steal.
- You shall not bear false witness or lie.
- You shall not commit adultery.
- You will not covet.
