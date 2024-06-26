According to the criteria of

In accordance with Fox NewsIn recent days, Dan Patrick, lieutenant governor of Texas, expressed that he seeks approval in this state a project in which the obligation to display and highlight the ten commandments in public schools would be implemented and universities.

According to DallasNews, the proposal was already discussed in the Austin Capitol during the last legislative session, but did not come to a vote. Through his social networks, the state lieutenant governor said that he regretted that Louisiana had presented this law first: “Texas would have been and should have been the first state in the country to put the ten commandments again in our schools.” According to the aforementioned media, The official expressed that this measure would make students become “better Texans.”

Texas WOULD have been and SHOULD have been the first state in the nation to put the Ten Commandments back in our schools. In case you missed it: https://t.co/tlQVISX2Oo — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) June 25, 2024

Previously and with Dan Patrick at the helm, Republican senators introduced a bill that would require schools to post signs reading “In God We Trust.” and another that asked to give students and employees time to pray and read the Bible, but it was stopped in the House of Representatives in 2023.

What are the ten commandments in religion, a concept that Texas seeks to show in schools?



According to JW Orgthe ten commandments are part of the laws that God gave to the ancient people of Israel. A set of fundamental ethical and religious principles in Judaism and Christianity. The ten commandments, according to the book of Exodus (Exodus 20:2-17) in the Bible: