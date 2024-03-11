In that sense, many of the federal and state measures on the subject are discussed in the judicial sphere. That's what happened with the parole for certain countries in the region, which allows the monthly income of 30,000 immigrants of those countries with a pension residence. Certain states, including Texas, made a court filing against this measure of the Biden administration.

According to what was stated cnn, the argument of the state administrations was that the measure forced them to receive immigrants and allocate funds to their containment. In that line, The initiative was presented as a “damage to state coffers” for everything that the coexistence of new people in the cities of these states implies.

The parole favors the entry of migrants from Venezuela and other countries to the United States. Photo:Getty Images

A judge ruled against Texas' claim and parole is maintained for Venezuelans and Cubans in the United States

Contrary to the cancellation of this program that the Republican states expected, Tipton considered that the damage to the coffers was not justified. Contrary to that, he analyzed that the program was beneficial for the state coffers of those involved in the judicial presentation, since Parole for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela reduced the entry of undocumented immigrants of these countries.