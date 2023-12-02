After The United States Justice ruled against the motion presented by TexasJoe Biden’s government will proceed with the removal of the barbed wire that had been placed by Greg Abbott’s state administration. The decision was made by a federal court and generated a complaint from the state. On behalf of the national authorities, the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for its acronym in English) had stated that this element made it difficult for them to correctly carry out their task.

During the last time, the immigration crisis in different US states. It was a topic that had to be talked about. Given the flow of illegal immigrants and the impossibility of existing structures to contain everyone, various measures were taken. In that sense, Texas was one of the strictest, not only with the administration of foreigners who arrive in its territory, but also with the control it seeks to impose on the border with Mexico.

In that sense, One of the controversial measures was the installation of barbed wire in wide stretches. As a result of this, a dispute began with the federal government. After the fact that many undocumented immigrants were injured by this security measure, members of the border patrol cut him on multiple occasions.

The federal ruling against Texas over barbed wire on the border

Given the situation described, in October the state governed by Abbott presented a judicial appeal to stop this situation. However, Federal Judge Alia Moses decided to deny the lawsuit and allow federal authorities to continue cutting the wire.as stated Telemundo.

The ruling enabled the federal government to cut the barbed wire on the border between Texas and Mexico Photo: Texas Military Department

Beyond not agreeing with the southern state’s claim, in its ruling The judge criticized the “absolute failure” of the immigration policies promoted by the Biden government to stop and prevent the entry of illegal immigrants into the United States. For his part, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton anticipated that he will appeal this decision.