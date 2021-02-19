More than 300,000 homes are still without electricity in Texas because of the polar temperatures. More than 10 million Texans suffer from water supply problems. Ted Cruz, senator from Texas and figure of the Republican Party, has nothing to fear: he is in Cancun. His departure, Wednesday, February 17, for the Mexican seaside resort, at a time when his state is grappling with a deadly cold spell, aroused the anger and indignation of Americans, pushing him, Thursday, February 18, to shorten his stay .



The controversy began when photos circulated showing him at the Houston airport (Texas), then on a plane to the famous tropical tourist destination.

In a statement, the senator explained that because school was canceled for the week, his daughters had expressed a wish to travel with friends. “Wanting to be a good father, I flew with them last night”, he said. “I am, like my team, in constant contact with local officials to determine what happened in Texas”, he continued, referring to the power cuts that hit the state. A few hours later, he recognized that it was “obviously a mistake”. “Looking back, I wouldn’t have done it”, he added.

In a radio interview Monday, Ted Cruz warned residents of his state against serious weather disruptions to come, stressing that they could cause many victims. “Don’t take any chances. Make sure your family is safe, don’t leave your house and take care of your children.”, he had declared.

The one who had for a time been given the mocking nickname of “Lyin ‘Ted” (“Ted the liar”) by Donald Trump, was quickly given a new nickname on Twitter: “Flyin ‘Ted” (“Ted the wheel”), while the president of the Democratic Party in Texas, called on the senator to resign. “For Ted Cruz to fly to Mexico while the Texans die in the cold is not surprising but is deeply disturbing”, wrote Gilberto Hinojosa, lamenting that he “abandoned” its state.