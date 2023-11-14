In Texas, the SB4 bill could be approved, which considers the act of transporting an undocumented immigrant across the state as human trafficking. This rule would have harsh and inflexible penalties, which include up to 10 years in prison and trafficking charges.

The bill SB4, which was approved in the House of Representatives on October 26, passed the state Senate Thursday afternoon; however, it must still be signed by Governor Gregg Abbot. The new rule, which could go into effect on December 1, imposes penalties “in relation to the punishment for criminal conduct involving human smuggling or the operation of a stash house and increased criminal penalties,” the site notes. specialized Legiscan.

In accordance with what is established in the initiative, Anyone who transports an undocumented migrant to “encourage” or “induce” him to remain in the country would be engaging in human trafficking., which can be penalized with up to 10 years in prison. However, more serious sentences are considered for human smugglers, as well as mitigating circumstances such as whether the person is a minor or if there was an economic exchange.

“SB4 would significantly expand the state’s criminal human smuggling laws, which already serve as tools of judicial abuse against humanitarian workers, by impose a mandatory minimum of ten years in most cases“David Donatti, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), told Univision.

Congratulations to the Texas Senate on passing key priorities for Special Session #4. An important day of progress for education freedom, public school funding, & border security in our state. I look forward to working with both chambers to deliver results for Texans. #txlege — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 10, 2023

What happens with members of the same family?

Although SB4 mentions consanguinity, this could translate into slightly less severe penalties. “It is terrifying to imagine that detainees have to prove their blood ties and that Texas courts decide who is or is not family. These principles incorporated in the bill contribute to racial profiling in its application,” the lawyer said.