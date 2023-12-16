There is good news for drivers in texasas gasoline prices have seen a decline in recent weeks. However, for those looking to maximize their fuel savings, there is a secret that can make a difference in their wallets.

According to data collected by GasBuddya platform that monitors fuel prices, There is a specific day of the week when you can get the cheapest gas in the state. With inflation on the rise and the holidays just around the corner, every penny counts. The average price per gallon (approximately 3.78 liters) Gasoline prices in Texas currently range between US$2.78 and US$3.20and finding ways to save has become a priority for many drivers.

Best day to save on gas in Texas: Sunday

GasBuddy conducted a detailed study on gas pricing habits in Texas. The results revealed that The best day to save money when filling the tank is Sunday. This day of the week offers the lowest average gas price in the entire state.

On the other side of the spectrum, data indicates that the worst day to get a bargain on gasoline is Thursday. Those looking to maximize their savings should avoid filling up during this specific day of the week.

Sunday is the best day to fuel up in Texas

The national average price of gasoline has decreased for the eighth consecutive week. Analysts expect prices to continue declining into next week.

How to save fuel in cold weather

Cold weather and winter conditions can have a significant impact on vehicle fuel economy, according to the Department of Energy. The effects of low temperatures can vary by vehicle model, but in general, gasoline cars are expected to suffer a fuel efficiency loss of 10 to 20 percent in city driving and 15 to 33 percent on short trips.

For electric vehicles (EVs), fuel economy can be reduced by approximately 39 percent in mixed city and highway driving, and range can be reduced by 41 percent. About two-thirds of the additional energy consumed is used to heat the cabin.

Cold weather affects vehicles by increasing friction in the engine and transmission, increasing the time to reach optimal temperature, and by increased use of accessories such as heaters, defrosters, and heater fans. Increased air density, lower tire pressure, and decreased battery performance also affect performance.

How to improve fuel economy in cold weather

Although it is not possible to completely eliminate the impact of cold weather on fuel economy, there are simple steps to mitigate the reduction in performance: