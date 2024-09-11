Recently, an update was released regarding the high-speed train route that will connect Dallas and Fort Worth in Texas. Here’s what we know so far.

According to WFAAthe Regional Transportation Council approved last month US$1,065,000 more to study a new railway route high-speed rail in Dallas. This new proposal would go west of downtown Dallasbetween Trinity River and South Riverfront Boulevard and then cross Houston Street and I-35E before reaching a station in Cedar, thereby bypassing downtown.

According to the cited media, Brendon Wheeler, manager of the Council of Governments of North Central Texas, explained that the new route seeks to connect Dallas and Fort Worth with other lines in the stateincluding the high-speed line from Dallas to Houston. Wheeler stressed that this connection would be crucial for the Development of high-speed rail in Texas and would offer a solution to the growing demand for reliable transportation in the region. This appears to be in response to the fact that in August, the City Council approved a resolution opposing a previously proposed route for the project, which would have gone through downtown Dallas.

What will the high-speed train route between Dallas and Fort Worth be like?



According to the media Dallas Newsthe high-speed railway line between Dallas and Fort Worth could carry up to 30,000 passengers daily, with what is would reduce the journey time by half compared to the Trinity Railway Express, which currently takes an hour. In addition, this line is expected to connect with the upcoming Dallas and Houston bullet train, led by Amtrak and Texas Central.

The cited media reported that this High-speed system would not only help improve transportation among the major cities in Texas, but according to the North Central Texas Council of Governments, It could be a crucial connection point for a future national rail network.with a possible extension to Austin