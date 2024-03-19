The coasts of The beaches of Texas experienced a strange situation during the last few days, at the beginning of the spring season, due to the invasion of small sea creatures called “blue dragons”whose bite is extremely painful.

With a striking appearance that can dazzle observers, blue dragons are deceptive with their size, because their stings can be more painful than those of a jellyfish. Small and almost deadly, the poisonous blue slugs stalked visitors to Texas beaches, with a special presence in the Padre Island area.

With the scientific name Glaucus atlanticus, these sea creatures They do not usually grow more than four centimeters longand at first glance they present themselves with a colorful appearance that mixes the blue, silver and black colors.

When humans touch these tiny slugs, they can release stinging cells and create a sting that can hurt more than a jellyfish's. Photo:iStock

Unlike other sea animals, the blue dragon remains floating on the surface, according to the National Geographic in an article. Furthermore, it is not the first time that they have appeared on the coasts of Texas, and according to experts the causes of their presence lie in changes in winds and sea currents.

Are blue dragons poisonous?

In a broad sense, blue dragons are poisonoussince they have poison in the cerata that decorate their body, obtaining it in a curious way: they remove the poison from jellyfish or other similar species and then deposit it in their prey.

It is due to this last point that they are not a danger to human beings, since they only use poison to hunt or, failing that, on occasions when they feel threatened. In that sense, Experts emphasize that their sting can be worse than that of jellyfish because the poison they acquire from them is much more concentrated in their cerata, and this is what allows them to hunt their prey with the same poison.

Although they do not represent a major problem for humans, when you notice the presence of these creatures that invade the coasts of Texas, you should avoid touching them, take the appropriate precautions and notify the authorities. A blue dragon bite can cause nausea, vomiting, severe pain, allergy and irritation in the affected area.