The last few hours were chaotic regarding the SB4 law. In the midst of the various judicial rulings and after a time in which the regulations remained in force, doubts arose about the current situation. For that reason, Immigrants, and especially undocumented ones, must remain vigilant and know what your rights are.

In that sense, a lawyer consulted by cnn recalled some important issues. First of all, he emphasized that Legal migrants must carry some documentation proving their status. If required by an authority, this will avoid any type of problem.

In the case of the undocumented that they are detained and do not have any legal proof of their stay in the United States, the lawyer emphasized that everyone has the right to remain silent and ask for a lawyer. Since this is a sensitive situation, it will undoubtedly be better to approach it with legal advice and without making statements to the authorities that could be used against you.

SB4 enables Texas state police to ask about immigration status. Photo:Facebook Maverick County Sheriff's Office Share

What happened to SB4, the Texas immigration law?

Last Tuesday, the supreme court ruled against a request from the Department of Justice and enabled the immigration law to come into force. The revision It was handed over to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals., a body that had previously approved the constitutionality of the legislation. However, with a panel of judges different from the one that voted on the previous occasion, this time the application of the law was paused againalthough the decision will be discussed by the state of Texas.