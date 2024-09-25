According to the criteria of
Today’s weather in Dallas
According to the government service, severe thunderstorms with the possibility of gusty winds and hail are expected in north-central Texas. In the city of Dallas, the chances of rain are 20 percent before at 10 AM, with mostly cloudy skies clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 80 °F (27 °C), while the low will occur in the morning at 68 °F (20 °C).
Today’s weather in Houston
In one of the main cities of the state, Houston, Light rain is expected at 2 PM with a chance of becoming a storm at 5 p.m. The morning will be clear with a low of 75 °F (24 °C), although it will increase during the day reaching a maximum temperature of 93 °F (34 °C).
Today’s weather in San Antonio
In San Antonio, the sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day with a chance of a thunderstorm or scattered showers. The high will be 87°F (31°C) at 2pm, falling back to a low of 75°F (24°C) at night.
Today’s weather in Austin
Finally, In the state capital, Austin, there is an estimated 20 percent chance of rain. and isolated thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 91 °F (33 °C) with an overnight low of 75 °F (24 °C).
