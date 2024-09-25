The United States National Weather Service (NWS) announced What will the weather be like today, Wednesday, September 25, in the different counties of Texas?. The excessive heat is gradually easing in certain parts of the state, with a warning of a strong thunderstorm and gusts of wind moving southeast at 56 kph.

According to the criteria of

Contrary to what Texans experienced last week, Cool weather returns to certain areas of the state this weekbringing temperatures down with showers and thunderstorms moving southeast. Find out what the weather will be like today in your city in Texas.

Today’s weather in Dallas

According to the government service, severe thunderstorms with the possibility of gusty winds and hail are expected in north-central Texas. In the city of Dallas, the chances of rain are 20 percent before at 10 AM, with mostly cloudy skies clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 80 °F (27 °C), while the low will occur in the morning at 68 °F (20 °C).

Today’s weather in Houston

In one of the main cities of the state, Houston, Light rain is expected at 2 PM with a chance of becoming a storm at 5 p.m. The morning will be clear with a low of 75 °F (24 °C), although it will increase during the day reaching a maximum temperature of 93 °F (34 °C).

The rain will move to the southeast of the state on Wednesday. Photo:Jaiver Nieto / The Time Share

Today’s weather in San Antonio

In San Antonio, the sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day with a chance of a thunderstorm or scattered showers. The high will be 87°F (31°C) at 2pm, falling back to a low of 75°F (24°C) at night.

Today’s weather in Austin

Finally, In the state capital, Austin, there is an estimated 20 percent chance of rain. and isolated thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 91 °F (33 °C) with an overnight low of 75 °F (24 °C).