Today’s weather in Dallas
In In the city of Dallas, the sky will be clear throughout the dayHumidity will reach 57 percent, while the minimum temperature will be 64 °F (18 °C) in the morning and a maximum of 80 °F (27 °C) in the afternoon.
Today’s weather in Houston
In one of the main cities of the state, Houston, highs will reach 87°F (31°C) starting at 2 PM, dropping to 75°F at night (24 °C). The day will be sunny with a humidity of 50%.
Today’s weather in San Antonio
San Antonio, meanwhile, is experiencing the same fate, with a sunny Thursday and 46% humidity at night. The morning will start cool with a low of 68 °F (20 °C), increasing to a high of 89 °F (32 °C) at 5 PM
Today’s weather in Austin
Finally, A sunny day is expected in the state capital, Austin. which will extend into the weekend. The high temperature will be 86°F (30°C) as of 2 PM, while the low will be 69°F (21°C) in the morning. Humidity will exceed 50% at night, with a wind chill of 77°F (25°C).
