The US National Weather Service (NWS) announced What will the weather be like today, Thursday, September 26, in the different counties of Texas?The rain has stopped and the heat will return in the main cities of the state, with clear skies and relatively high humidity levels until the weekend.

However, the government agency warned about coastal flooding and rip currents through Friday night on Kenedy, Cameron, Willacy, Kieberg, Aransas, Nueces and Calhoun islands. It is advised not to drive on flooded roads and not to swim against the current or away from lifeguards. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers out to sea. Find out what the weather will be like in your city in Texas today.

Today’s weather in Dallas

In In the city of Dallas, the sky will be clear throughout the dayHumidity will reach 57 percent, while the minimum temperature will be 64 °F (18 °C) in the morning and a maximum of 80 °F (27 °C) in the afternoon.

Today’s weather in Houston

In one of the main cities of the state, Houston, highs will reach 87°F (31°C) starting at 2 PM, dropping to 75°F at night (24 °C). The day will be sunny with a humidity of 50%.

Today’s weather in San Antonio

San Antonio, meanwhile, is experiencing the same fate, with a sunny Thursday and 46% humidity at night. The morning will start cool with a low of 68 °F (20 °C), increasing to a high of 89 °F (32 °C) at 5 PM

Today’s weather in Austin

Finally, A sunny day is expected in the state capital, Austin. which will extend into the weekend. The high temperature will be 86°F (30°C) as of 2 PM, while the low will be 69°F (21°C) in the morning. Humidity will exceed 50% at night, with a wind chill of 77°F (25°C).