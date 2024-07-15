He Hurricane Beryl hits the Texas coast on Monday, July 8, leaving behind a significant trace of damage and challenges for residents. Downed power lines, toppled trees and scattered debris contributed to a complicated situation. Unfortunately, Seven storm-related deaths were reportedwhich made clear the dangers of these natural phenomena. This situation poses a diverse scenario in terms of weather conditions for today, Monday, July 15.

Today’s weather in Dallas



In the city of Dallasthe climate is relatively stable after the passage of Beryl. Temperatures are expected to reach 101°F (38 °C) in the afternoon, with a slight chance of rain. Humidity of 82 percent and winds of 7 mph (11 km/h) will offer some relief to the environment.

Today’s weather in Houston



In Houstona hot day is anticipated with temperatures that could reach up to 93 °F (34 °C) in the afternoon. Despite a slight 3 percent chance of rain, humidity of 88 percent and light winds of 3 mph (5 km/h) contribute to a hot, humid climate.

Today’s weather in El Paso



By contrast, El Paso will experience more moderate weather with highs of 99°F (37°C) in the afternoon. With a humidity 54 percent and winds of 3 mph (5 km/h), a sunny and relatively dry day is expected.

Today’s weather in San Antonio



Saint Anthony will also experience high temperatures, as will reach 94 °F (34 °C) in the afternoon. With a humidity of 87 percent and moderate winds of 6 mph (9 km/h), caution is advised to stay cool and well hydrated throughout the day.

Today’s weather in Austin



In the capital, Austina similar climate is expected, with temperatures that could reach up to 96 °F (36°C) in the afternoon. Humidity of 90 percent and a slight chance of rain highlight the importance of staying hydrated and protected from the extreme heat.

For up-to-date information on the weather conditions in texas and to ensure personal and community safety, it is essential to follow the National Weather Service Updates and use specialized mobile applications.

Being informed and prepared for the climatic variations associated with Tropical Depression Beryl in the state of Texas today is of utmost importance to mitigate risks and maintain public safety.