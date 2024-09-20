According to the criteria of
Today’s weather in Dallas
In northern Texas, the alert for a strong heat wave in upper levels that will extend into the weekend continues. In the city of Dallastemperatures will rise to 90 °F (32 °C), although it is expected to increase by between 32 °C in the afternoon. 100 and 107 °F (37 and 41 °C). During the night the temperature would drop to 86 °F (30 °C).
Today’s weather in Houston
In one of the main cities of the state, Houstonstifling heat is expected from 11 am The morning will begin with fog and a minimum temperature of 77 °F (25 °C), reaching its peak at 2:00 p.m. 95 °F (35 °C).
Today’s weather in San Antonio
Light rain is expected in the morning of Saint Anthonysouth of Texas. Low morning clouds will give way to stifling afternoon heat, with a high of 95 °F (35 °C) and dropping again at night to 84 °F (29 °C).
Today’s weather in Austin
Finally, in the state capital, Austinthe day will begin with the sky covered in clouds and a minimum temperature of 78 °F (26 °C), clearing at 10 am to return to stifling heat with a maximum temperature of 96 °F (36 °C) at 17.
