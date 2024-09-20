He United States National Weather Service (NWS) announced what the weather will be like for today, Friday, September 20, in the different counties of Texas. This week Heat alert continues in certain parts of the statealthough you should also be aware of the morning fog.

Contrary to what Texans experienced last week, they will once again be affected by high temperatures. During the week, temperatures are expected to rise Hot afternoons and humidity levels relatively higher than normal. In addition, during the morning they formed Foggy areas in the south of the statealthough it is expected to clear by midday as temperatures rise. Find out what the weather will be like today in your city in Texas.

Today’s weather in Dallas

In northern Texas, the alert for a strong heat wave in upper levels that will extend into the weekend continues. In the city of Dallastemperatures will rise to 90 °F (32 °C), although it is expected to increase by between 32 °C in the afternoon. 100 and 107 °F (37 and 41 °C). During the night the temperature would drop to 86 °F (30 °C).

Today’s weather in Houston

In one of the main cities of the state, Houstonstifling heat is expected from 11 am The morning will begin with fog and a minimum temperature of 77 °F (25 °C), reaching its peak at 2:00 p.m. 95 °F (35 °C).

Today’s weather in San Antonio

Light rain is expected in the morning of Saint Anthonysouth of Texas. Low morning clouds will give way to stifling afternoon heat, with a high of 95 °F (35 °C) and dropping again at night to 84 °F (29 °C).

Today’s weather in Austin

Finally, in the state capital, Austinthe day will begin with the sky covered in clouds and a minimum temperature of 78 °F (26 °C), clearing at 10 am to return to stifling heat with a maximum temperature of 96 °F (36 °C) at 17.