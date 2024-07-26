According to the criteria of

While the amount of rain will not be as significant as what was seen earlier this week, It is important to be prepared for isolated showers. Today, the Temperatures in Texas will range from 80 °F (27 °C) and 100 °F (37 °C), a trend that will continue over the weekend.

Today’s weather in Dallas



In Dallasthe climate today is temperate with a maximum of 88 °F (31 °C) and a minimum of 73 °F (23 °C). Relative humidity is 88 percent, making the wind chill value 74 °F (23 °C) during the early hours of the day. Light winds of 1 mph don’t offer much relief from the heat.

Today’s weather in Houston



Houston presents today a rainy weather with a high of 85°F (29 °C) and a minimum of 75 °F (24 °C). Humidity is extremely high, reaching 95 percent, making the wind chill a comfortable 74 °F (23 °C). The rains will continue until noon.with possible local heavy rainfall. It is important to be Be aware of flash flood warnings.

Today’s weather in El Paso



Step faces an extremely hot day with a maximum of 100 °F (38 °C) and a low of 78 °F (26 °C). Humidity is significantly lower compared to other parts of the state, standing at 37 percent.

Today’s weather in San Antonio



In Saint Anthonytemperatures reach a maximum of 90 °F (32 °C) and a minimum of 74 °F (23 °C). Humidity is 89 percent, making the wind chill a chilly 76 °F (24 °C) in the morning. Light winds of 1 mph don’t offer much relief from the heat and humidity. It is essential to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours and stay in cool environments.

Today’s weather in Austin



Austin presents a similar weather with a high of 89°F (32 °C) and a minimum of 73 °F (23 °C). Relative humidity is 91 percent, making the wind chill a chilly 75 °F (24 °C).

Rain is expected in parts of Texas Photo:iStock Share

Given these weather conditions, it is of utmost importance that Texas residents take preventive measures. Stay informed through reliable sources such as the National Weather Service and specialized mobile applications that provide real-time updates.