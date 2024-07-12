According to the criteria of
Today’s weather in Dallas
In Dallasa is expected maximum temperature of approximately 96 °F (36 °C) in the afternoon, with a slight chance of rain. In the morning, temperatures will be around 87 °F (31 °C), falling to 80 °F (27 °C) at night.
Today’s weather in Houston
Houston will experience temperatures with a maximum of approximately 84 °F (29 °C) during the afternoon, with moderate chance of rainThe morning will start with temperatures around 81 °F (27 °C), dropping to 79 °F (26 °C) overnight.
Today’s weather in El Paso
In Stepthe Temperatures will reach up to 99 °F (37 °C) during the afternoon, with mostly sunny conditions and low chance of rainIn the morning, temperatures will be around 85 °F (29 °C), dropping to 78 °F (26 °C) overnight.
Today’s weather in San Antonio
Saint Anthony You will see temperatures with a maximum of approximately 90°F (32 °C) during the afternoon, with significant chance of rain in the afternoonIn the morning, temperatures will be around 80 °F (27 °C), dropping to 77 °F (25 °C) overnight.
Today’s weather in Austin
In Austina is expected maximum temperature of approximately 92 °F (33 °C) during the afternoon, with a moderate chance of rain. The morning will start with temperatures around 83 °F (28 °C), falling to 76 °F (24 °C) overnight.
For up-to-date information on weather conditions in Texas and to ensure safety, It is recommended to follow the updates of the National Meteorological Service and use specialized mobile applications. Being informed and prepared in this regard is of utmost importance to addressing climate variations associated with tropical depression Beryl in the state of Texas today.
