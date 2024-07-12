Currently, the state of Texas is under the Aftermath of Hurricane Berylnow downgraded to a tropical depression, which generated significant impacts on the climate from the central and northeastern United States. The National Metereological Service (NWS) issued thunderstorm alertsheavy rains and the risk of flash flooding in several affected areas. This situation poses a diverse scenario in terms of weather conditions for today, Friday July 12.

Major concerns include heavy rainfall and erratic winds that can trigger tornadoes in vulnerable areas of the state, which is currently trying to recover from the destruction caused by Beryl in several cities. With this scenario, We present to you how the temperatures will develop and other key weather variables in some major Texas cities today.

Today’s weather in Dallas



In Dallasa is expected maximum temperature of approximately 96 °F (36 °C) in the afternoon, with a slight chance of rain. In the morning, temperatures will be around 87 °F (31 °C), falling to 80 °F (27 °C) at night.

Today’s weather in Houston



Houston will experience temperatures with a maximum of approximately 84 °F (29 °C) during the afternoon, with moderate chance of rainThe morning will start with temperatures around 81 °F (27 °C), dropping to 79 °F (26 °C) overnight.

Today’s weather in El Paso



In Stepthe Temperatures will reach up to 99 °F (37 °C) during the afternoon, with mostly sunny conditions and low chance of rainIn the morning, temperatures will be around 85 °F (29 °C), dropping to 78 °F (26 °C) overnight.

Today’s weather in San Antonio



Saint Anthony You will see temperatures with a maximum of approximately 90°F (32 °C) during the afternoon, with significant chance of rain in the afternoonIn the morning, temperatures will be around 80 °F (27 °C), dropping to 77 °F (25 °C) overnight.

Today’s weather in Austin



In Austina is expected maximum temperature of approximately 92 °F (33 °C) during the afternoon, with a moderate chance of rain. The morning will start with temperatures around 83 °F (28 °C), falling to 76 °F (24 °C) overnight.

Hurricane season will run until November 30, and experts expect more hurricanes than usual. Photo:iStock Share

For up-to-date information on weather conditions in Texas and to ensure safety, It is recommended to follow the updates of the National Meteorological Service and use specialized mobile applications. Being informed and prepared in this regard is of utmost importance to addressing climate variations associated with tropical depression Beryl in the state of Texas today.