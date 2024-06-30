According to the criteria of
The Dallas Zoo is the largest zoo in all of Texas, allowing you to observe more than 2,000 animals of 406 species. Access generally costs between US$8 and US$24, depending on various factors such as the day of the week you go, your age and the different activities and attractions in which you want to participate.
However, with the intention that everyone can access, the zoo announced that On July 18 and August 6, access will only cost US$1.
As shared on their websiteaccess during those days will be available from 8 AM to 5 PM and to have the benefit of paying only US$1, it is necessary to purchase tickets online in advance.
They explained that the so-called Dollar Days are among the most important days of the year for the zoo because They are their way of giving back and thanking their great community that supports them throughout the year.since economic access is financed through different memberships and donations.
They emphasized that the days when the cost of entry is so cheap They receive thousands of people and the access is sold out every yearso they urged those interested to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.
The day it is presented, that is, July 18 or August 6, You will need to have your tickets ready to scan at the entrance, These will be sent to your email and will include a QR code.
Another point they highlighted on their website is that parking is limited, especially on the busiest days, so They recommend arriving by public transport taking the DART red line that goes directly to the zoo entrance. If you still want to bring your car, consider that parking costs US$12.
At the same time, given the large influx they expect, They also advised checking the zoo map in advance. to determine which areas you don’t want to miss and plan your visit.
They also warned that On Dollar Days the place is usually packed so you will have to be patient and wait to get close to the biggest attractions.
Finally, they provided two additional pieces of good news and that is that They will also have offers on selected snacks and drinks such as popcorn and ice cream that will cost between US$1 and US$3. Additionally, the Whataburger team will be handing out items to help you cool off such as towels, fans, and more.
Other discounts for visiting the Dallas Zoo
If you don’t want to brave the crowds during the Dollar Days that will take place on July 18 and August 6, But you still want to access discounts, here are some options:
- 10 percent off a Passport membership or higher that will grant you free admission and parking, plus invitations to exclusive events.
- Every first Tuesday of the month, admission is only US$8.
- With CityPASS you can save up to 50 percent.
- If you have a membership to another zoo, you will be able to request discounts.
- If you have a military ID, you can receive a $2 discount on general admission for up to two adults and two children.
- Those who attend in a group of 15 or more people will receive a discount.
- If you visit the zoo on Mondays and Tuesdays using DART public transportation, you can receive a US$2 discount.
