Authorities are investigating the case of two Dead people who were foundon the first day of school, at Rice University in Houston, Texas. Apparently, It was a murder and subsequent suicide.

According to the information released by the University Police, and taken up by the media CBS News, A student was found shot dead last Monday in his bedroom. In the place They also found a man, who was not a student at the university, dead.after apparently shooting himself.

Later, university authorities announced that They identified the student as Andrea Rodriguez Avila, who was in his third year at university.

Commenting on the tragic event, Rice University President Reginald DesRoches said: “This is a speech no president ever wants to give. It pains my heart to share the loss of one of our students, Andrea Rodriguez Avila”.

He also said that university police had responded to a checkpoint on Monday around 4:30 PM when found Andrea dead in her room next to a man who has not been identified with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He also reported that they had already contacted Andrea’s family and that they would arrange to fly them to campus the following morning.

The investigation began when Clemente Rodriguez, chief of police at Rice University, received a Notice from Andrea’s family who told her that they had not heard from her and asked campus authorities to look for her to make sure she was okay.

So, The agents set about checking whether Ávila had attended classes and discovered that he had not shown up, That’s why, in the afternoon, they went to check on her bedroom to ask if she needed anything. “So we went into the room and that’s when we discovered her,” Rodriguez said.

It should be noted that students and staff were locked down for about two hours before the stay-in-dorms order was lifted, in addition, All remaining classes and activities have been cancelled for the next two days. and counselling has begun to be provided for students shocked by the news.

What is known so far about the apparent murder of a student at Rice University in Texas?

Investigations continue, the police do not have many clues regarding what happened because They found no signs of forced entry into the bedroom.

Another element that makes the situation difficult is that The man found in Andrea Ávila’s room was not a registered visitoras reported CBS News. However, the 22-year-old man reportedly left a note describing his troubled relationship with the victim.