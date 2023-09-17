Texas | The state’s attorney general was acquitted by the Senate of criminal charges

Paxton’s impeachment process highlighted the Republican divide between the state House and Senate.

of Texas the state attorney general has been fired by the senate by Ken Paxton impeachment on Saturday.

The matter was reported on, among other things, by the US media New York Times mixed The Washington Post.

In the 20-count impeachment, Paxton was accused of, among other things, corruption, misuse of public funds and obstruction of justice.

Paxton’s the impeachment split the state’s Republican ranks. Both the prosecution and the defense included party representatives in the Republican-majority state senate.

In the end, the voting result was almost along party lines. Only two of the 19 Republican senators in the 31-seat Senate voted to find Paxton guilty on any count.

A two-thirds majority in the Senate would have been required to convict him of official misconduct.

The lieutenant governor of Texas who served as a judge in the Senate impeachment hearing Dan Patrick finally criticized the state House of Representatives and its impeachment decision in his speech.

The Republican-dominated Texas House of Representatives also impeached Paxton in May.

Paxton was temporarily removed from his position in May while the indictment is pending. After the impeachment was dropped, Paxton is now returning to his duties.

Paxton has heavily profiled the current US president Joe Biden as an opponent and former president Donald Trump’s as a supporter.

As the state attorney general, he has challenged almost 50 decisions of the Biden administration. In 2020, he filed a lawsuit related to Trump’s lost presidential election. The lawsuit, which failed in the Supreme Court, sought to overturn the voting results in four states won by Biden.