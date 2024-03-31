Several vendors in the Lone Star State have expressed fear that sales will decline due to people's fear of being arrested. In summary, Texas immigration law allows local authorities to detain a person on suspicion of being in the country illegally. American, and then deport her.
Based on the above, merchants interviewed by the media Telemundo they said that There could be a negative impact on the state's economy if people fear moving freely in the areaaffecting small business sales.
What is the status of Texas SB4 law?
Texas' SB4 law was scheduled to go into effect in early March. However, The Supreme Court decided to stop it to analyze the situation that has put the local and federal governments in conflict. Last week the most important legislative body in the United States gave the green light for its entry into force. However, it was later decided to block it once again.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the decision to block the implementation of this immigration law, so She will remain detained while the case continues to be analyzed and arguments are heard for and against.
