Although the SB4 law in Texas remains on hold while the United States Supreme Court continues to evaluate it to determine whether it comes into force or not, there are already various repercussions in the state. An impact that was not contemplated is that there could be an impact on the economy, since Many merchants are pointing out that their sales could be affected if undocumented immigrants are persecuted.

Several vendors in the Lone Star State have expressed fear that sales will decline due to people's fear of being arrested. In summary, Texas immigration law allows local authorities to detain a person on suspicion of being in the country illegally. American, and then deport her.

Based on the above, merchants interviewed by the media Telemundo they said that There could be a negative impact on the state's economy if people fear moving freely in the areaaffecting small business sales.

But it is not the only reason why they consider that the economy could be affected. Many of the undocumented are making the decision to make special savings in case they are detained and deported, so they are stopping spending. This after the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, insisted on the application of new anti-immigrant measures under the argument that the area is experiencing an invasion.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott promotes anti-immigrant policies. Photo:Getty Images Share

What is the status of Texas SB4 law?

Texas' SB4 law was scheduled to go into effect in early March. However, The Supreme Court decided to stop it to analyze the situation that has put the local and federal governments in conflict. Last week the most important legislative body in the United States gave the green light for its entry into force. However, it was later decided to block it once again.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the decision to block the implementation of this immigration law, so She will remain detained while the case continues to be analyzed and arguments are heard for and against.