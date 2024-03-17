Texas is one of the states that has undertaken some of the strictest measures against illegal immigration. In fact, Governor Greg Abbott and the Biden administration have had conflicts over it. In the midst of this dispute, The closure of a migrant shelter was planned, an order that was finally annulled by a judge.

Accused of promoting the illegal entry of undocumented immigrants into the territory, Annunciation House, one of the largest border shelters, had been sued by Ken Paxton, the state attorney general, who requested that it be closed.

However, a judge ruled in favor of keeping it open. And not only that, in the court order Permission was granted to Casa Annunciación not to share personal information of migrants that it houses in its facilities, as demanded by the prosecutor in the lawsuit that began last month.

The judge argued that one of the reasons for his ruling is that the Texas attorney general had acted without regard to due process and fair play in try to close a major service provider for immigrants.

Interviewed by the media Telemundo, Rubén García, director of the shelter, said that now they will wait for the response that Paxton will make after the judge's decision is announced, but for the moment He was very grateful because the process will follow the rules.

Casa Annunciación is one of the largest shelters on the border. Photo:Facebook Annunciation House Share

Ruling puts a stop to anti-immigrant policies in Texas

This new ruling to keep the Casa Annunciación shelter facilities open is a new blow to anti-immigrant policies in the state. It is worth remembering that at the beginning of March the entry into force of the SB4 law was stopped, through which authorities in the state could detain and deport undocumented immigrants without intervention from federal authorities.

According to that legislation, which for now remains suspended, entering the state illegally would be considered a state crime, so Texas could decide the immigration status of people. Furthermore, upon detecting that it was a repeat offender, this He would be charged with a felony and could be imprisoned. However, the Supreme Court temporarily suspended the entry into force of immigration law in Texas to analyze the situation.