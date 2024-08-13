The Traffic accidents are often a serious problem for many states in the United States. Mainly in those with the highest volume of traffic, several fatalities are usually recorded due to these events, and In Texas everyone is talking about it because two children were involved in a traffic accident, but were miraculously saved.

Two cars collided on Interstate 10 East in Freeport, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported on his X account, and one of them was carrying a Two children who, miraculously, after being thrown from the vehicle, were left standing safe and sound in the middle of the highway.

“A two-car crash in which one of the cars rolled over several times and was ejected. The car was occupied by one adult and two children. They were taken to a hospital. No injuries were reported among the occupants of the other vehicle,” wrote González, in what was a very shocking case for many.

The officer also reported that The eastbound and eastbound lanes in Freeport were closed. due to this traffic accident, only one lane was left open and caused long delays in the area due to the accumulation of vehicles and traffic.

NEW: Two toddlers in their diapers walk away fine after being thrown from a Jeep that had flipped on a Texas highway. “The kids stood alone, a good sign. Just scrapped up,” the man who originally shared the post on FB said. “Deputies responded to a major crash on the main… pic.twitter.com/g1IvHCWxii — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

US authorities report on the importance of seat belts

Fortunately, Children in Texas crash escaped unharmed despite being ejected from vehicle in a traffic accident, but not everyone will be so lucky. That is why the official website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warns about the importance of wearing a seat belt: for example, They indicate that its use saved the lives of approximately 14,955 people in 2017.

“Understand the potentially fatal consequences of riding unbuckled and learn what you can do to ensure that you and your family are properly buckled up at all times,” they added in this regard, and provided a specific fact that, in 2023, The national seat belt usage rate was 91.9 percent in the United States..