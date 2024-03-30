A woman Castle Hills residentmunicipality located in the Texas stateUnited States, was arrested by local police for making a petition to remove the city manager from their position for failure to comply with the relevant street arrangements and other issues such as cleaning up garbage on time.

The dream moment in which Sylvia Gonzalez became a municipal councilor by winning a seat in 2019 became a nightmare due to her willingness to make changes. In order to represent her voters, the woman, who was 72 years old at the time, filed a request to remove the city manager from office.

Without knowing it, González earned a place in the grudge of Ryan Rapelye, who used his influence to turn the mayor, JR Treviño, against him. Two months after submitting the application, A neighbor told him that there was an arrest warrant against him.

The small municipality of Castle Hills belongs to the San Antonio region of South Texas.

Defended by Anya Bidwell, a lawyer from the Institute of Justice, González spoke with Fox News to spread his case and regretted the situation in which he currently finds himself. “I would never have believed that he would go to the Supreme Court. I also would never have believed that he should go to jail,” he said.

According to the testimony of her lawyer, the mayor and the city administrator conspired against the councilor to set up a false crime and They accused her of trying to steal the document, violating a Texas prohibition on intentionally deleting or destroying government records. “They wanted to punish me, They wanted to make sure I went to jail.and they did a great job,” stated González.

Due to the charges filed, the special detective assigned by the police chief took the unusual step of requesting an arrest warrant, when the norm in these cases is to send a summons. The councilor He turned himself in at the police station, spent the day in jail and his image appeared on the news. of the night.

González's lawsuit against Texas authorities

Given the dramatic episode he had to face, The councilwoman sued the city authoritiesaccusing them of orchestrating politically motivated retaliation and violating their constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Defense attorneys invoked qualified immunity, a doctrine that protects the governor's officials from legal liabilities. However, the Institute for Justice took the case to the Supreme Court, and hopes that González will be allowed to proceed with his lawsuit.