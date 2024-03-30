The dream moment in which Sylvia Gonzalez became a municipal councilor by winning a seat in 2019 became a nightmare due to her willingness to make changes. In order to represent her voters, the woman, who was 72 years old at the time, filed a request to remove the city manager from office.
Without knowing it, González earned a place in the grudge of Ryan Rapelye, who used his influence to turn the mayor, JR Treviño, against him. Two months after submitting the application, A neighbor told him that there was an arrest warrant against him.
Defended by Anya Bidwell, a lawyer from the Institute of Justice, González spoke with Fox News to spread his case and regretted the situation in which he currently finds himself. “I would never have believed that he would go to the Supreme Court. I also would never have believed that he should go to jail,” he said.
Due to the charges filed, the special detective assigned by the police chief took the unusual step of requesting an arrest warrant, when the norm in these cases is to send a summons. The councilor He turned himself in at the police station, spent the day in jail and his image appeared on the news. of the night.
González's lawsuit against Texas authorities
Given the dramatic episode he had to face, The councilwoman sued the city authoritiesaccusing them of orchestrating politically motivated retaliation and violating their constitutional right to freedom of expression.
Defense attorneys invoked qualified immunity, a doctrine that protects the governor's officials from legal liabilities. However, the Institute for Justice took the case to the Supreme Court, and hopes that González will be allowed to proceed with his lawsuit.
#Texas #grandmother #imprisoned #criticizing #local #government
Leave a Reply