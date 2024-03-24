Currently, a driver's license renewal process is underway throughout the United States. The new permits, known as Real ID, have a series of security features and standards that will make them mandatory in the coming months. However, One of the requirements to be able to obtain this document is to be a US citizen. or have legal residence. Although There are some caveats, as in the case of Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) provides identification so that foreigners can drive in the state, according to the official website. This is through a Non-Domicile Commercial Driver's License or CDL, a permit issued to those who live in another state or country. Although it is different from the standard driver's license.

Although it cannot be used as official identification, A CDL allows the holder to drive commercial vehicles and large buses on public roads in Texas and the United States, because it shows that the person is trained and has been evaluated to be able to drive motor vehicles.

In fact, In order to obtain this permit, it is necessary to pass the tests, that have been modified based on changes in roads and technology, so it is now possible to better evaluate an applicant's preparation.

What it takes to get a CDL in Texas

Texas authorities explained that there are three types of CDL: class A, which allows the operation of any combination of vehicles with a gross combined weight classification of up to 11,794 kilos; class B that allows the holder to operate any vehicle with a gross vehicle weight as mentioned and any designed to transport twenty-four passengers or more, including the driver; finally, type C, which allows the holder to operate any individual vehicle or combination of vehicles that are not class A or B, or transport hazardous materials.

How to get a driver's license in Texas as a foreigner. Photo:iStock Share

In order to obtain a CDL as a foreigner, that is, without being a US citizen, legal permanent resident, refugee or asyle, it is necessary meet the following requirements:

Be a resident of a country whose licensing standards do not meet the testing and licensing standards of the US. This means that it does not apply if you have a commercial driver's license from Canada or Mexico.

Present any driver's license or official identification card.

Social Security number.

Valid passport.

Form I-94, arrival/departure record.

Employment authorization document.

Proof of Texas residency.

Medical certificate.

In addition, it is necessary to pay the corresponding fee of US$121. Subsequently, it is necessary to request an appointment to provide fingerprints and take tests that include a vision exam and a knowledge test on Texas business rules, general knowledge, among other topics.