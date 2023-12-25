Throughout the United States, There are different Christmas customs. With the seal of each of the cities and regions of the North American territory, the inhabitants of the various districts identify with them and carry them out with great joy year after year. In this case, Texas It has a tradition that goes back many years.but not everyone knows.

Although certain activities encompass a good part of the world during Christmas, each country has its customs and particularities. When entering each territory, differences are found between the various regions and cities. Of course the USA, a country with more than 332,000,000 inhabitants and a lot of diversity among them, is no exception. In this case, the Lone Star State has one of the most striking.

The Texas Christmas custom that not everyone knows

During the festive season, The surroundings of the San Antonio River, which crosses the city of the same name, are filled with Christmas spiritaccording to a compilation of traditions carried out by the site Business Insider. On the sides of the water, there is a park that is decorated down to the smallest detail with all kinds of lights and colors that refer to the celebration.

In that sense, One of the most widespread customs, not only in the city but throughout Texas, is to approach and walk along the promenade arranged. During Christmas night and the hours surrounding the night of December 24, it is common to see long lines of people walking back and forth while enjoying the atmosphere and decoration.

The San Antonio River hosts thousands of Texans and tourists during Christmas Photo: Instagram @drecedilege

As part of the atmosphere, some lucky people even have the chance to see a “carol boat” crossing. These small boats circle the river and carry a choir that transmits the Christmas spirit with their songs.