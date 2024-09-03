Artificial Intelligence It became a widely used tool by most people, but despite the benefits it can have, Some people use it to scam people.This is the case of a woman from Texas who He was in shock after receiving a phone call that simulated his daughter’s voice.

Amanda Murphy said it was a normal morning before back to school, when Her daughter informed her that she had stopped by Walmart to buy some school supplies.. While he was at homereceived a call from an unknown number and what happened shocked him: “(My daughter) He got on the phone and screamed and cried.“Mom, please help me, please come and get me.”

Amanda went into shock, because he thought his daughter had had an accident, But quickly a man called her phone and he said, “I need you to do everything I’m telling you or I’m going to hurt your daughter,” and he told me that if I didn’t, he would sell her and that he was a trafficker and that I would never see her again.”

As expected in these casesthe scammer requested a transfer of US$3,000 to a Walmart Money Services account, but staying on the phone the whole time. When she asked about her daughter, she said she was fine, but to follow the instructions“So, he gave me the name and address and told me it was Mexico City. Then, I walked in and I got nervous,” explained.

How he prevented an artificial intelligence scam in Texas



When you enterr visibly nervous at Walmartthe employees noticed that it was very bad, So they called the managerAmanda explained her distressing situation to the employee, who luckily for her, calmed things down, asked her where her daughter was, her phone number, and called her at work. The girl answered.

“She told me: ‘Mom, what’s going on? I don’t understand what’s going on.‘And I broke down in the middle of Walmart. There were random people praying for me and people asking me if I was okay and it was over. I picked up the phone and told the scammer: ‘It’s over, you’ve been found out, it’s over’ and I hung up,” Amanda told KBTX.