Although a university degree is necessary to work in many areas or jobs, There are different options that only require a high school diploma as a requirement.. Furthermore, contrary to the thinking of many, there are well paying jobs of this last type. On this occasion, a platform made a list with some of them in Houston, Texas.

In the United States, a college education is often something of great importance to families. Given the economic and intellectual effort involved, many students prepare throughout their lives to study a degree and graduate. However, currently the market offers different options. Although on average jobs for college graduates have better salaries, There are many jobs that do not require this degree of education and that have good pay..

That's what the platform found out Stackerwhich took data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on average annual payments through May 2022. From that data, it emerged that The average salary for those who graduate from school and jump directly into the job market is US$809 per week. When comparing averages, the level of education makes a difference, but individually there are exceptions.

In the list, the platform provided the annual and hourly income for each position and the number of people the city of Houston employs in that position.

The 5 Highest Paying Jobs That Don't Require a College Degree in Texas

Frontline police officers and detectives : average annual salary of US$105,190, which works out to approximately US$50.57 per hour. The city has 1,390 people employed in those positions.

Transport, storage and distribution managers : annual salary of US$102,980, that is, US$49.51 per hour, and 5,080 people in that area.

Plant and chemical system operators : annual salary of US$101,000 and US$48.56 per hour. 4,810 people in these types of positions.

Postmen and mail superintendents : annual income of US$90,080 and US$43.31 per hour. It employs 70 people.

Light and energy installers: salary of US$85,300 annually and US$41.01 per hour. 130 people employed in that position within Houston. See also Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building and becomes the first person to reach the top legally

Highest Paying Jobs in Houston, Texas That Only Require a High School Degree Photo: Thomas B. Shea / AFP

In addition to the fact that the values ​​are from the Texas city, it is important to highlight that the list is broader and also includes jobs that require some mid-level degree or an unfinished university degree. In the case of those mentioned in this article, only jobs requiring a high school degree and no further education were included.