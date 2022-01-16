Texas synagogue, man who kidnapped hostages on Shabbat died

People held hostage for hours by a man in Collyville, Texas, singagoga were released by law enforcement who raided the temple. The police chief said this at the end of the operations. The kidnapper, who sought the release of a former Pakistani scientist sentenced in 2010 by a New York court to 86 years in prison for attempted murder of American officers in Afghanistan, has died.

The man’s action took place during the Shabbat religious service, which was also live on Facebook, according to reports from the US press. Before the stream was stopped, words were caught that were assessed as a negotiation with the police, but images of the kidnapping were not captured; the voice of the man had moments of anger, he quoted his sister and Islam, according to who was following the religious ceremony in streaming: it seems that 8 thousand were connected.

Texas synagogue, that’s who Lady Al Qaeda is

Aafia Siddiqui – the terrorist detained in Texas whose release is claimed by the man barricaded in a synagogue in Dallas, claiming to be her brother – is a Pakistani with degrees from MIT and Brandies University who is serving a sentence of 86 in the United States. years for terrorism. Nicknamed ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ in the American press, the 49-year-old woman was sentenced in the United States not for ties to al-Qaeda, but for attempting – according to the accusation – to shoot the US military who questioned after his capture in Afghanistan in July 2008. Siddiqui, mother of three, is a former student of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a PhD in neurological sciences. In 2002 she returned to Pakistan and then disappeared with her children in the following March, following the arrest of Khalid Sheikh Muhammad. In second marriage Siddiqui married a nephew of the mind of the massacres in the USA, Ammar al-Baluchi. In 2004, the woman was placed on the FBI’s list of al-Qaeda’s most dangerous collaborators. According to Siddiqui’s family members, the woman was detained for five years – since 2003 – by US forces in the Bagram prison in Afghanistan, where she allegedly suffered torture and abuse. In recent years, Siddiqui has also been associated with the story of the ‘Prisoner 650’, the only woman imprisoned in Bagram according to the stories of the former prisoners of the prison. She herself claimed during a hearing that she had been in a “secret prison”.

Siddiqui was transferred to the Carswell Federal Medical Center, a women’s penitentiary near Fort Worth, for medical reasons. The woman last July reported being attacked by another inmate and then, following this attack, placed in solitary confinement, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth Council on American-Islamic Relations. The Pakistani government also filed a protest after this attack. The US government considers Siddiqui a dangerous terrorist and has described her before her capture as “the most most wanted woman in the world”, and has on several occasions refused to exchange her for American hostages, including journalist James Foley before her execution by of the Islamic State.

