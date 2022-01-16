Monday, January 17, 2022
Texas synagogue kidnapping ends with uninjured hostages

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2022
in World
Four hostages were released unharmed at a synagogue in Texas| Photo: Reproduction/Youtube CNN

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to social media to report that all hostages who were under the guns of a man at a synagogue in the city of Colleyville were released without injury. According to information from the US network CNN, the hijacker was killed in the action.

Four people, including the rabbi, were initially taken hostage. One of them was released late on Saturday afternoon (15), while three others remained with the kidnapper until late at night.

The kidnapping began on Saturday morning while a service was being held in the synagogue. The ceremony was even broadcast via a live on Facebook.

Still according to CNN, the man who was armed has been identified, but authorities have chosen not to reveal the kidnapper’s name while the investigation continues.


