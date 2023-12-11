The Texas Supreme Court has permanently banned a pregnant woman who wanted an abortion for medical reasons from the procedure in the state. The woman, Kate Cox, had already moved to another state because she could no longer wait. A judge in Texas allowed her to have the abortion last week, after which a legal battle broke out.
