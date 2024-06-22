Managing money correctly not only means making only necessary expenses, but also Find places that give you more for what you pay And, in that sense, in the Texas area, there are several supermarkets that can offer you more products for less. This is the list.

According to the criteria of

MarketForce Information, a company dedicated to providing customer experience management solutions, conducted a survey to understand Americans’ grocery shopping habits, brand loyalty and overall preferences. This is how he determined, Which supermarkets generate the greatest satisfaction.

Although the general list was made up of ten stores that, According to buyers’ perception, they offer more for the money, Of all these options, only four are available in Texas and they are the following.

WinCo Foods the cheapest supermarket in Texas

This chain ranked third on the list. Branches can be found in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and of course, Texas, specifically in areas such as Arlington, Duncanville, Lewisville, among others.

On its website you can learn about the different discounts it offers and even access special coupons and recipes.

Market Basket one of the cheapest supermarkets in Texas

This chain was placed in fifth place on the list of ten cheapest supermarkets in the country. Although it started as a small store basically dedicated to selling meat, today it is a brand with branches in areas such as New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island.

In Texas, some of its stores are located in Orange, Vidor, Bridge City and Beaumont. In this store you can find meat, fresh crops, bakery, flowers and medicines.

ALDI, the German chain with good prices

This chain stands out for being the only one that was not born in the United States, its origin is German. It was placed in seventh place and It has more than 2,000 locations in 36 states.

In Texas it has branches in areas such as Fort Worth, Victoria and Pflugerville. You can find different products at low prices such as dairy, eggs, meats, seafood, frozen meals, bread, cereals, beverages, alcohol, pet supplies, baby and personal care items.

Costco one of the supermarkets with the lowest prices

This is one of the most famous chains. It was placed at number eight on the list. It has clubs in eight countries and, of course, with various branches in Texas in areas such as Pharr, Dallas and College Station.

In this store you must sign up for a membership, But you can find not only groceries at low prices but also appliances, technology, household items, car items and much more.

Costco is among the cheapest stores in Texas. Photo:www.costco.es Share

Sam’s one of the cheapest chains in Texas

As in the previous case, Sam’s is a global brand with international recognition which was placed at number ten on the list.

In Texas, branches can be found in areas such as McAllen, Austin, Dallas, Irving, Houston, Laredo and more. It is necessary to have a membership but in exchange discounts are obtained on all types of products, from groceries to electronics and toys.