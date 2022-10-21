





The US state of Texas on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Google for collecting biometric data from millions of people without their informed consent, an accusation that the California-based company called “baseless”.

According to Republican Ken Paxton, the state attorney general, Google has collected millions of biometric data, such as aspects of voice or facial geometry, through photo storage and editing services or voice-activated devices, among others.

This is “a new groundless lawsuit”, reacted Google spokesman José Castañeda. “Google Photos helps you organize your images by grouping similar faces together, so you can easily find old photos of different people,” he explained to AFP. “You can easily disable this, and we do not use Google Photos photos or videos for advertising purposes.”

The same principles apply to other services such as the Google Assistant voice assistant and Nest connected speakers, which can recognize a user’s voice, he added.

The complaint accuses Google of using this information for commercial purposes, including to improve its artificial intelligence technologies, which need a lot of data to function properly.

“Each time Google’s algorithms process photos and videos to detect certain faces and objects, Google’s artificial intelligence becomes better, better informed, more efficient and more dominant,” the lawyers detail in the document. “Across the state, Texans have become unwitting dairy cows, exploited by Google for its own benefit.”

American states and consumer groups have filed complaints against major platforms in recent years due to data privacy, as the country does not have a federal law on the subject.







