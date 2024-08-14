New troubles for General Motors in the United States. We told you this morning about the major recall that involved over 21,000 Cadillac Lyriq vehicles due to a problem with the ABS system, now the troubles for the American giant are moving to court. Texas has in fact GM sued: accused of installing technology in more than 14 million vehicles to collect data on drivers, which it then sold to insurers and other companies without the drivers’ consent.

Lawsuit against General Motors

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the lawsuit his state filed yesterday stemmed from an investigation he announced in June into whether several automakers had collected and sold large amounts of data without the drivers’ knowledge.

Maxi investigation

In the specific case of GM, we are talking about approximately 1.8 million drivers involved: their data would have ended up in the hands of several buyers, who thus had the opportunity to analyze how many of them had “bad” driving habitssuch as braking too quickly, swerving sharply on curves, not wearing seat belts, driving late at night, and so on.

Texas sues GM

“Companies are using invasive technologies to violate the rights of our citizens in unthinkable ways – Paxton said in a statement – Our investigation revealed that General Motors engaged in egregious business practices that violated the privacy of Texans and broke the law. And we will hold them accountable.”. The aim of the lawsuit, concludes Reuters, is to reach the destruction of all collected data improperly, to driver compensation, a civil fine, and other remedies.