Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, this February 10. JOHN G. MABANGLO (EFE)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday filed a privacy violation lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, for allegedly collecting facial recognition data without the express permission of users. The state attorney alleges that the company repeatedly captured and marketed biometric data in photos and videos for more than a decade.

The social network, embarked on its transformation towards the metaverse after being pilloried for questionable practices -such as the succession of monopoly lawsuits or for not adequately moderating hate messages on its platform-, would have violated the state data law, that protects consumer privacy, by marketing that information without the informed knowledge of the user. Paxton said the company also shared the data with third parties and did not destroy the information in a reasonable time.

Facebook has stored “millions of biometric data” (a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voice print or record of the geometry of the hand or face) contained in photos and videos uploaded to the social network by its users, explains the lawsuit, according to a statement from the Texas prosecutor’s office published Monday. “Facebook exploited the personal information of users and non-users alike to grow its empire and make extraordinarily historic profits,” the statement explains, doing so “billions of times” over that decade, in flagrant violation of Texas Data Act and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“Facebook will no longer prey on users and their children for profit at the expense of people’s safety and well-being,” Paxton said. “This is yet another example of the deceptive business practices of Big Tech [las grandes tecnológicas] and it must stop. I will continue to fight for the privacy and security of Texans.”

According to a Meta spokesperson, the attorney general’s lawsuit is baseless. “We will continue to fight back gamely,” the firm’s representative said, referring to the latest data use litigation in which it was embroiled, a similar Illinois class action lawsuit filed a year ago to which Facebook responded by paying $650 million. of dollars. Paxton has indicated this Monday that he will ask for compensation “in the billions of dollars”. Facebook has some 20 million users in Texas and the legislation provides for a penalty of $25,000 per person, the prosecutor stressed.

In the absence of a federal data law, dozens of states have enacted their own privacy, content moderation, and antitrust legislation. In 2009, Texas passed a law that prohibits the collection and use of facial recognition and other biometric data, such as fingerprints and retinal scans. Illinois also has its own data privacy law on facial recognition and another on sensitive biometric information.

