In an unexpected turn, Texas implemented a new method to transport migrantsusing private flights in addition to traditional buses. The first flight, with around 120 migrants on board, landed in Chicago, marking a new phase in the immigration dispute between the states. Then, the lone star state sent buses to the suburbs of the illinois city.

Governor Greg Abbott justified this strategy in public statements as a measure to relieve pressure on the Texas border.in addition to responding to what he considers Chicago's interference with bus transportation, as stated Telemundo.

In response, Chicago feels attacked and accuses Governor Abbott of creating chaos. Mayor Johnson questions legality of Texas actions, stressing that the city has no legal obligation to house the migrants. The arrival of the flight, carried out without prior notice, generated additional tensions, especially when two people identified as “in charge” of the flight fled.

Added to this conflict was the fact that The Abbott administration recently dropped off about forty migrants in the Westmont area, located on the outskirts of Chicago. This It was carried out to circumvent the restriction imposed by the city governed by Johnson about the arrival of buses with immigrants.

The conflict between Texas and Chicago escalates amid the immigration crisis

This new chapter in the migrant transfer strategy evidences the escalation of the conflict and the intensification of the dispute between Texas and Chicago. Legal questions about the actions of both sides increase uncertainty about the future of the situation. It should be noted that the migrants crossed the border legally and requested asylum.

Texas National Guard troops guard some of the more than 1,000 migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico.

The Texas governor's response to the 2023 immigration crisis has been controversial and has generated great controversy. Abbott has taken a tough stance against immigration, adopting a series of measures that have been criticized by human rights defenders and migrant aid organizations.