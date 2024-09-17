A new measure will come into force on November 1st in all Texas hospitals and will directly affect migrants who go to any health facility in the state for care.

Starting in November, Hospitals will have to ask patients about their immigration informationas detailed ABC News. This is due to an executive order issued by Texas Governor Gregg Abbot, with the aim of Depending on the immigration status of the patients, the costs of medical care are calculated.This is especially aimed at those illegal immigrants living in the United States.

The new rule required hospitals and other health facilities to Collect all the information about the discharges of hospitalized patients and do the same with all new patients from November onwards.

“Texans should not have to bear the burden of financing healthcare for illegal immigrants”Abbott said in a statement, arguing that the move is justified by record levels of immigrant detention at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years.

Greg Abbott has taken various measures against undocumented immigrants. Photo:Instagram @governorabbott Share

Abbot says the state is receiving a very significant tax burden for having to provide medical services to illegal migrants. The regulation that will come into force on November 1st Applies to all Medicaid-enrolled hospitals and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as well as other health care facilities identified by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Florida, the state that asks patients about their immigration status just like Texas

The only US state that currently asks patients about their immigration status is FloridaHowever, as detailed ABC News, This law, which has been in place in the Sunshine State since 2023, does not seem to show very promising results.

According to a Florida state report, Less than 1 percent of people who went to state hospitals for emergency services reported that they were in the United States illegally. Florida’s own Agency for Health Care Administration acknowledged that its analysis had major limitations and said it could not account for what proportion of care was provided to “illegal immigrants.”