The crusade against voter registration efforts in Texas has a new chapter. After announcing investigations and inspecting the homes of Latino organizations, Democratic activists, and even a candidate a few weeks ago, Attorney General Ken Paxton has recently sued Travis and Bexar counties; where two urban progressive strongholds with high populations are located, the cities of Austin, the capital, and San Antonio, respectively. The accusations allege that county officials overstepped their authority by hiring an external, supposedly “partisan” company to contact resident citizens and invite them to register to vote. He also threatened Harris County, the most populous in the state and where Houston is located, with legal action if they proceeded with a similar program.

In a statement that accompanied the demand Against Travis, Paxton added, without evidence, that these programs could result in the registration of individuals without voting rights, repeating the unfounded alarm that Republicans have aired for weeks that Democrats are registering thousands of undocumented immigrants to vote in order to “steal” the election. “Programs like this invite fraud and undermine public confidence in our elections. We will stop this and any other county from considering similar programs,” the statement said. Election experts agree that it is the actions and comments of Paxton and other state officials — including Gov. Greg Abbott, who announced earlier this month that a million voters had been removed from the state’s voter rolls even though only 6,000 were noncitizens — that are undermining confidence in the electoral process in Texas.

Paxton’s main legal argument is that under state law, counties have no greater authority to send out registration forms than they do to distribute mail-in ballots — something that is highly restricted and widely seen as part of a historic strategy to suppress minority votes, especially Latinos. Paxton used this same reasoning in 2020 to challenge Harris County, an action he has said was crucial to Donald Trump winning the state four years ago. The argument says counties can only do what the state expressly allows them to do, and where that permission is not clearly given, they should be presumed to have no authority. “There is no statute that empowers the defendants to identify and target potentially unregistered individuals who may or may not be eligible to register.” [para] vote.” Instead, the lawsuit argues, Travis County officials “undermined Texas law” because their actions could cause “individuals who are not eligible to vote to believe they can register.”

Ken Paxton, in Robstown, Texas, in October 2022. Go Nakamura (REUTERS)

This time, however, Travis and Bexar have pressed ahead with their voter registration effort, confident that state laws are more lenient when it comes to voter registration than voting by mail. In light of this, the lawsuit includes a request for a temporary injunction to halt the efforts before they are completed, since the voter registration deadline is Oct. 7. So far, no one has been arrested.

A Travis County spokesperson defended the county’s actions in response to Paxton’s lawsuit. “Travis County is committed to encouraging voter participation and we are proud of our outreach efforts that result in increased voter registration numbers. We remain steadfast in our responsibility to maintain the integrity of the voter registration process while ensuring that every eligible person has the opportunity to exercise their right to vote. It is disappointing that any statewide elected official would choose to sow distrust and discourage participation in the electoral process.”

Paxton’s lawsuit also alleges that in addition to bringing an action for which it is not authorized, Civic Government Solutions (CGS), the company hired by both counties to provide the database of unregistered resident citizens, is pro-Democratic and openly progressive. CGS claims to have “extensive experience, including data scientists, election law experts, and postal logistics expertise” that allows it to “provide the most reliable and efficient voter registration solutions on the market.” According to the company, it has registered approximately two million people since 2018. However, the lawsuit also admits that the contract tasks CGS with identifying any current resident “who is at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and not already registered to vote.”

The company’s CEO, Jeremy Smith, has categorically denied through statements to the Texas Tribune that CGS is an ideologically biased company. “The company is not partisan at all, its bylaws, its mission, and its fiduciary responsibilities are expressly nonpartisan. All of our contracts, 100% of them, are nonpartisan. It’s written down. We have an obligation to prove that, uphold that, and provide that data to all of our clients to hold them accountable.” The lawsuit’s arguments point instead to the fact that, as CEO of another company of his called Civitech, Smith has openly declared himself a progressive and has talked about how to use data and other tools to advance progressive policies.

Speaking at The Texas Tribune Festival earlier this week, county chief executives defended their actions. “Paxton does this every time,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown, adding that officials should do everything they can to register voters, especially in a state where people cannot register to vote online — another strategy singled out as part of the voter suppression effort. Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, meanwhile, said he decided to implement the voter registration program because turnout in his county has been low. “I want to be clear that this effort is not touching the ballot. We are not touching the electoral process. All we want to do is register voters,” he said.

The judicial persecution of officials for their actions in these elections has raised alarms nationwide since Donald Trump posted last weekend on Truth, his social network, an open threat“WHEN I WIN, people who CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including lengthy prison terms…. Please know that this legal exposure extends to Attorneys, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, and Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, sadly, never seen in our country.”