An image of the Bryan Police Department in Texas. RR SS

At least one person died and four others were injured in a shooting in an industrial area of ​​the town of Bryan (Texas), said the Chief of Police of that town, Eric Buske. The injured, including one seriously injured, have been transferred to hospitals. The attacker, who has not been identified, fled.

Police suspect that the attacker is an employee of a cabin manufacturing company, which was the scene of the shooting. Later, in a nearby area, the police detained a person after he opened fire on an officer. Authorities have said the two incidents could be related.

This Thursday, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced a series of measures of limited scope to stop the violence with firearms in his country, and demanded that Congress stop tolerating a problem that he described as a “disgrace at the level of international”.

Two weeks after the mass shootings that left 18 dead in Georgia and Colorado, Biden unveiled several initiatives to contain gun violence, but acknowledged that he will not be able to do much on his own if Congress does not stop blocking any attempt to increase control of pistols and rifles. “Gun violence in this country is an epidemic,” Biden said.

Biden recalled that every day 106 people are killed by firearms in the United States, every month there are 53 femicides committed with pistols, and that armed violence “impacts the black and Latino population much more.”

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.