“When will it be enough?” Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriorsbefore the game then lost on the Dallas Mavericks field in game 4 of the Western Conference final, in a long and emotional intervention on the massacre committed by an 18-year-old in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting. The suspected perpetrator of the massacre, identified as Salvador Ramos, is dead. According to the authorities, the young man also fired on his grandmother before the mass shooting: the woman remains hospitalized in critical condition. The 18-year-old, according to US media, was armed with a pistol and a rifle.