A woman originally from Texas, in the southern United Stateswas arrested by local police officers, accused of trying to drown three-year-old Palestinian Muslim girl in the pool of an apartment complex, apparently in an attempt to commit a hate crime.

The tension that the world is experiencing in the face of violent wars is reflected in every corner of society, even in areas far from the territories in conflict. In this way, a Texas woman, identified as Elizabeth Wolf, 42, carried out an abhorrent action against a little three-year-old girl, fortunately interrupted by the arrival of the mother.

Around 5:44 PM on Wednesday, May 19, police responded to the Euless apartment complex for a call about a “disturbance between two women,” according to local police in a press release. The girl’s mother told the officers that The aggressor made comments questioning her origin and “other racial statements” before trying to drown his daughter.

“Arriving, Witnesses told officers that a woman who was very drunk had tried to drown a child and had argued with the girl’s mother.“, the police reported, as quoted by the media NBCNews. Exalted and alienated, the woman asked the little Palestinian’s mother if another six-year-old boy was her son too, with the aim of attacking him.

When I was trying to leave the scene, Wolf arrested on suspicion of public intoxicationand subsequently charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a girl. According to witnesses, an African-American man helped rescue his daughter from the attacker, and more people gathered and witnessed the woman yell at a bystander who was trying to calm the mother: “Tell her I’ll kill her and I’ll kill her entire family.” family”.

The statements about the attack on the Palestinian girl

Through a press release, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) detailed that The mother of the attacked girl was wearing a hijab and a modest swimsuitand maintained that the little girl is traumatized by the incident and hides when she opens the door for fear that Wolf “will appear and dunk her head in the water again.”

In that sense, the CAIR branch in Texas asked the justice system to investigate the incident as an attempted hate crime, with the support of the Euless police. “We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my children. My country is facing a war and we face that hatred here,” said the mother, quoted by the organization.