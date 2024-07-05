USA

Moments of real terror in Texas for shark attacks near the shore that injured four people in South Padre Island. According to local authorities, all the attacks occurred within two hours. A woman was bitten in the leg: the rescuers managed to extract her from the water and save her as seen in the video while the sharks were still lurking a few meters from the shore. South Padre Island is a tourist resort on the southern coast of Texas. It is known for its beaches and calm waters.



01:19