Authorities revealed videos of the shooting at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Houston, where an armed woman unleashed a hail of bullets on worshipers over the weekend. The woman, identified as Moreno, entered the church between Sunday services and began shooting with an AR-style rifle.

Fortunately, the armed woman She failed to reach the main sanctuary and was shot down. after a confrontation with two off-duty officers. In addition to Moreno's son, another man was injured in the incident.

The video shows what appeared to be a normal Sunday at one of the country's largest megachurches, with people chatting in the hallways outside the venue with almost 16,000 seats. Minutes earlier, according to security images from Lakewood Church, Moreno had arrived in a white van. She is seen taking her son, Samuel, out of the back seat and walking towards the building. Moreno was wearing a black shirt, striped pants, boots and a loose beige coat.

Body cameras showed the people chatting before flinching at the sound of the first gunshot. confused, Some started running and then there was a burst of gunfire.. Passersby can be seen seeking shelter in rooms and hallways.

The reasons for the tragic event in a Houston church are unknown

Off-duty officers, crouched with guns in hand, they headed towards the sound of gunshots. In the video, gunshots can be heard echoing throughout the church building as officers approached the source of the shooting.

Besides, Additional church security video showed the boy, who appeared to be in a pocket door, covering her ears after her mother exited the screen. Then she approached him and he extended his arms towards her. When she walks away from her again, the boy appears to follow her.

The church holds 16,000 people. The precise motives for the attack are unknown, creating uncertainty in the investigation. Photo: Houston Megachurch / Wikimedia Commons

In the images, Moreno is heard saying: “you killed my son.” He later said, “Back off, I have a bomb. I have a fucking bomb.” Shots were heard as he spoke..

From the time the shooting began until officers announced that Moreno had been fatally shot, about four minutes had passed, according to the images. Houston Police Chief Troy Finnersaid in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the images “may be disturbing to members of the community.”